Buffalo school parents seek more input for discussions on reopening classrooms

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the school reopening debate continues with some parents in suburban school districts filing lawsuits, some parents in the Buffalo School District just want, at this point, to be able to speak with their superintendent and other decision-makers about reopening ideas.

They are a group of moms, caregivers, and health workers, and they are not pleased. As Khadijah Hussein puts it, "Right now I cannot explain enough how frustrated I am with the district."

These parents contend that while the Buffalo School District does have staff members and various school level administrators discuss how reopening plans will be implemented, they can't talk to the planners such as Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Dr. Wendy Mistretta of the District Parent Coordinating Council said, "For many families, it's really just enough to have clear, timely communication to weigh it better. We're struggling with that with the district."

Mistretta added, "We've asked for every school to be very clear on exactly how many students they can fit, at eight feet, at six feet, and at three feet, so that the schools and the district can be making the plans now. Who comes back next? Even if we don't have the dates, it would be so helpful for our families."

And they say they and their kids are struggling, as we've heard other parents say.

Jessica Bauer Walker told us: "We know that children are in mental health crisis. Parents can barely survive. We've asked for data. How many kids have a high rate of incompletes? My daughter has gone from being a straight A student into a failing student over the course of the year.

"She's not doing well, so you know there's risks associated with opening up buildings, and there's risks associated with keeping kids out of school as well, so we really need to have a discussion."

And while they are not yet suggesting a lawsuit, they are well aware of what's been happening in suburban districts.

Bauer Walker pointed out: "Our families have a whole host of issues and equity issues that suburban districts don't have, so if the suburban parents are saying that their children are suffering, you can better believe that ours are in the City of Buffalo.

The Buffalo School District chose to have at-large school board member Dr. Ann Rivera speak with us in response. While pointing out that she is also a district parent she said, "We need to balance the need to get our students into school, as well as make sure that our facilities are safe, and we don't want to have a situation where there's any kind of overcrowding, and that we also make sure that our schools don't move back and forth between being open and closed as much as we can."

However, in getting back to the parents' point, 2 On Your Side asked, "Do you think there needs to be an increase in communication between the superintendent, who is paid with tax dollars, and more to the public, not just the media but to the parents too?"

Rivera replied, "We're continuing to communicate, and I will continue to communicate."

Previously, Bauer Walker said this: "We share many of these things repeatedly at board meetings, and in private meetings, one-on-one conversations with board members and the district staff, and it just seems to be going nowhere."