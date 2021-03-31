Parents file lawsuit against Clarence Central School District, seek return to full in-person instruction

Hogan-Willig law firm is representing parents in lawsuits against the Grand Island and Clarence school districts to reopen schools in-person five days a week.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A lawsuit has been filed against the Clarence Central School District by a group of parents who say the school district failed to "put the educational and emotional well-being of its students first."

Hundreds of parents and students within the Clarence school district have joined together to form an organization called the Coalition of Clarence Parents to Put Students First Inc. According to Hogan-Willig Law Firm, the parents group is calling for the safe and immediate reopening of Clarence schools, returning to full-time, in-person learning.

The lawsuit argues that hybrid learning is harmful to students and contributes to stress and mental health issues.

Clarence Central School District has been under a hybrid learning model since September.

Tarja Parssinen is a Clarence parent and a member of the coalition, she told 2 On Your Side remote learning has had negative effects on her child.

"You know the days that my son goes to school he is happy and he is just his normal self and the three days that he's not in school is like this down hill back into retreating into isolation and loneliness and it's been a really long time and we just don't know what to do anymore," she said.

Michael Cornell, the superintendent of Hamburg Schools and president of the Buffalo Niagara Superintendents Association said superintendents have been waiting on the New York State Department of Health to adopt Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in regards to reduced social distancing that would help make reopening schools fully possible.

"I think it should be no surprise that parents are upset and are looking for some redress of their concern," he said. "I think suing school districts is misplaced but I think parents are looking for leadership and it's the job of the New York State Department of Health to provide it, and here we wait."

“We are seeing students that were once honor roll students, now failing and losing complete interest in their studies. It's hard to find the motivation to learn when you are isolated from your peers and teachers. Young kids are simply not meant to learn and grow this way,” said attorney Corey Hogan in a provided statement.

Hogan said he is also representing parents in a similar lawsuit against the Grand Island School District and said Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP also has parents filing lawsuits against Orchard Park and Williamsville School Districts.