Buffalo Public Schools: Students remain home Tuesday, return to remote instruction Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Public School District continues to resolve problems connected to a ransomware attack, which happened late last week, students are expected to miss another day of class.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash released a letter Monday evening saying the school was able to restore the "functionality of equipment, systems and applications" in a majority of buildings. As of Monday afternoon, 54 of 67 locations reported "no disruption to internet and wireless systems."

The school district says all district and school based staff are expected to report Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, students will remain home on Tuesday and will have a full day of remote instruction on Wednesday.