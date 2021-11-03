How much space is needed? Schools stuck in middle of classroom debate

The issue of completely opening schools again for a full five-day week is pitting parents groups against state and local health officials.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The issue of completely opening schools again for a full five-day week is pitting parents groups against state and local health officials with school administrators caught in the middle.

Last week Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon in Syracuse proposed opening schools there for a full five days to all students by offering to pay for desk shields.

It is tied to the emerging idea that students only need three feet of distance in a classroom instead of the current standard of six feet. That six-foot policy limits capacity in a school building and requires that hybrid system of only two days a week for students.

When asked about that policy on Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz responded: "We are following the CDC standard, the New York State Department of Health standard. And New York State and the state education department, that makes the determination as to what the standard is going to be."

Here in Western New York, school officials are holding firm. As Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie says, "Right now it's locked in place at six feet, and that's because we follow the guidance."

Meanwhile, the Western New York Students First parents group is saying in a letter addressed to the Erie County health commissioner that she and the county executive are making misleading statements on this subject.

That group is part of a pending lawsuit against school districts, and they even cite adverse effects on home-bound kids. Some experts have brought that up as well, with concerns about an increasing suicide rate and other issues with isolated children.

The Students First group is also basing its contention to open fully on confusing state reopening guidance to schools from last summer. 2 On Your Side tried to clarify that again with messages to the state, but there was no response on Wednesday.

This specifically deals with the policy that mentions distancing "and/or" barriers and masking.

Laurrie points out that "the and/or conversation was a long time ago, but it was frustrating. Is it 'and,' or is it 'or'? We made a decision with our committee locally, and many districts have, that we apply and are living by the 'and.' It's six feet and a mask."

The New York State Education Department initially last July did include that "or" provision in their guidance to districts for school reopening, but superintendents tell us days later just the actual distancing was referred to in a follow-up memo.

It is again a confusing point. In fact, Western New York-area school superintendents, as we told you last month, sent a letter to the New York State Education Commissioner, Betty Rosa, requesting more dialogue and clarification for them. But they also say there has been no response sent to them from Albany.

Laurrie adds the districts must also have to factor in the legal question in any push for cutting that six-foot rule in half in the classrooms.

So if a district is caught not following state guidelines Laurrie warns: "God forbid a child becomes ill or a spread returns. Then I think the districts have some culpability and liability."