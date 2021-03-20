Buffalo Public Schools to start Phase II of reopening plan Monday

Students in the 3rd, 4th, 9th, and 11th grades will be brought back to classrooms Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools on Saturday confirmed plans to bring back students to classrooms on Monday.

It will be the first time students return to the classroom since a ransomware attack on March 12 prompted the district to scramble its plans.

Students in the third, fourth, ninth, and 11th grades will be brought back to classrooms Monday as part of Phase II in the district's reopening plan.

"All staff and Phase I and II returning students will report to their schools. Buses will run on schedule. We ask that all motorists exercise extreme caution around bus stops and school zones. Principals will communicate with their staff and families accordingly," BPS said in a Saturday statement.

The investigation into the ransomware attack with local, state, and federal law enforcement is on-going.