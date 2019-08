BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Land Conservancy is about $600,000 away from a $1.6 million fundraising goal to fund the purchase and ongoing protection of the 222-acre Mossy Point property.

The land conservancy has an agreement with the property owner that gives it until Dec. 31 to make the acquisition. The funding will support the property purchase and ongoing maintenance of the property. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.