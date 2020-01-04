BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are being implored to stay at home and limit their travel. Data that tracks cell phone movement suggests that many are not heeding the call.

On average, Erie County residents have made relatively modest changes to their travel patterns, reducing their average distance traveled by 40 to 55 percent. That works out to a grade of C on a scorecard developed by Unacast, which tracks cell phone movement.

The other seven counties in Western New York are all receiving a grade of D or D minus. On balance, they’ve reduced their movement by less than 10 percent.

Worse yet, they all get F’s for limiting unnecessary travel. Erie County, on the other hand, grades out at C for reducing unneeded movement.

For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.