These are especially difficult days — and nights — for the homeless of Western New York.

They share the same fears about COVID-19 as do those comfortably cloistered in their houses and apartments. But they also have fewer options as to where to bed for the night, as some shelters have closed and others have reduced their capacity to comply with state edicts intended to limit crowds and contact between people. The homeless also often lack ready access to other basics, such as medical care.

“Being homeless right now, anywhere, is a pretty tough thing,” Jean Bennett, director of Housing and Homeless Services for the Restoration Society, told Investigative Post.

For more on this story, please visit the Investigative Post website.

RELATED: Push on to release some Erie County prisoners

RELATED: COVID-19: Arrests plummet in Buffalo

RELATED: New York State stonewalling on Buffalo IBM project