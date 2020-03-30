The workforce at Kaleida hospitals is being hard hit by the coronavirus.

A document obtained by Investigative Post indicates that as of Friday, 34 caregivers had tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 awaited test results. Another 166 employees had tested negative.

Kaleida spokesman Michael Hughes has not returned phone calls or emails seeking his comment and updated numbers.

Other sources say the situation is less dire at the region’s other two major health care providers. Erie County Medical Center and the Catholic Health System have only a handful of infected employees between them, sources told Investigative Post.

