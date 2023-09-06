Woman sentenced for stealing $110K from Clarence fitness center

Sienna Foumakoye, 35, of Williamsville, stole the money between September of 2020 and October 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville woman has been sentenced to prison time for stealing more than $110,000 from a fitness center.

Sienna Foumakoye, 35, of Williamsville, stole the money between September 2020 and October 2022 while she was working at a fitness center in the Town of Clarence. Foumakoye issued fraudulent refunds from the business to customers but routed the payment to her personal bank account.

Foumakoye pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, which was the highest sustainable charge.

As of Wednesday, no restitution has been paid.