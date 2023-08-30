Getaway driver sentenced to 40 years for a crime that left a 3-year-old child dead

Jonay Robinson was the getaway driver in 2021. 40 shots were fired into a crowd in the Ferry Grider Homes during a Fourth of July celebration.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga woman will spend 40 years in prison for her role in the death of a three-year-old child.

On a night of celebration on Donovan Drive in the Ferry Grider Homes development, someone pulled up firing a gun.

The driver, Jonay Robinson, 27, was found guilty of murder, assault and weapons charges.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced her to 40-years to life, even though she never fired the weapon that killed three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. A total of four people were shot that evening as residents were watching fireworks.

Dequan Richardson was convicted and sentenced to 25-years-to-life for several charges including second-degree-murder.

At the sentencing of the the getaway driver, Robinson said "I did not plot or plan to kill anyone."

The judge said, "It doesn't make any sense that you didn't know what was going to happen."

Jonay Robinson, the getaway driver, sentenced to 40 years to life for a crime that killed 3-year old Shaquelle Walker Jr. in Buffalo during 4th of July festivities on Donovan Drive She received more time than the convicted shooter.

Robinson and Richardson had been in a relationship that she said resulted in domestic violence. Her attorney called the sentencing disappointing.

"I'm also disappointed that the judge decided to impose some consecutive sentencing that the aggregate sentence is 40 to life. It's actually higher than what her co-defendant got that he took a plea. Again, that's something that we're going to appeal.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, "What's ironic is that the sentence of 40 years to life actually coincides with the number of shots that were fired in that courtyard that evening. There were over 40 shots that were fired into that crowd of people into that courtyard on the night of July 5th. One of those shots hit a little boy in the head and three others were hit by those shots as well. Thirty six of those shots approximately missed and were scattered about in the courtyard full of people who were just having a post 4th of July celebration."

