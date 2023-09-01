Niagara Falls Police investigate 3 separate shootings on Friday

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, police said.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in the city on Friday.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The first shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. Friday on the 1600 block of Weston Avenue, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.

The second shooting happened at 2:04 p.m. at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated, but police said he did not stay.

The third shooting involved a 27-year-old man who, at 3:04 p.m., arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said they believe that man was shot either at 19th Street and Ashland, where the second shooting happened or near Centre Avenue and Aaron Griffon Way.

Investigations into all three shootings are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553, or the general information number at 716-286-4711.