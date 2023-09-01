Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to the arrest of armed and dangerous man

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Nathan Royse.
Royse is on parole for burglary and has an active parole warrant for absconding. He also has an active warrant out from the Batavia Police Department for criminal possession of a weapon.
Crime Stoppers WNY reports that Royse should be considered armed and dangerous.
People with information about Royse is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or by submitting a tip in the Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android Store.