Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to the arrest of armed and dangerous man

There is an active warrant out for the arrest of Nathan Royse for criminal possession of a weapon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Nathan Royse.

Royse is on parole for burglary and has an active parole warrant for absconding. He also has an active warrant out from the Batavia Police Department for criminal possession of a weapon.

Crime Stoppers WNY reports that Royse should be considered armed and dangerous.