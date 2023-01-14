Woman listed in critical condition after Thursday shooting in Depew

The shooting happened some time past 10 p.m. Thursday, when Depew Police officers were called to a residence in Darwin Drive.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A woman who was shot on Thursday night in Depew is currently listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened some time past 10 p.m. Thursday, when Depew Police officers were called to a residence in Darwin Drive. That is where police found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, as of Friday afternoon.

"The Depew Police Department is continuing our investigation and believe that this is an isolated event. The names of the victim and potential suspects are being withheld at this time," Depew Police said in a statement.