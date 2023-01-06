Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew

The incident prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour on Friday. Depew Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening.

The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."

The man was reportedly barricaded in the garage of a residence "and was possibly in possession of a firearm," police said, adding that officers spoke with the spouse, who was safety escorted out of the home.

The Cheektowaga Police Department helped close Dick Road at George Urban Boulevard in both directions as talks with the man continued. He was taken into custody around 5:18 p.m. without further incident and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

In addition to Cheektowaga Police, the Depew Office of Emergency Management and the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps also assisted at the scene.