Two WNY high school seniors nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

NEW YORK — The New York State Education Department nominated 25 New York State high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, and two of the nominees are from Western New York.

The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education.

Succhay Sreenivas Gadhar from Williamsville East High School and Cody Cardinal from Depew High School were nominated this year.

"A Presidential Scholars nomination is recognition of the pinnacle of academic attainment, artistic talent, or career and technical program accomplishments. I am deeply impressed by the effort and dedication shown by these young people who exemplify what our students can achieve with hard work and opportunities to thrive," said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr.

Applications are invitation only. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts. The commission also looks at evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars will receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion in June.

"I was thrilled to learn that Succhay Sreenivas Gadhar of Williamsville East High School is one of 25 students from across NYS selected as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Succhay is a remarkable student, excelling in a very challenging and competitive academic environment," said Assemblymember Karen McMahon. "His passion for learning motivated him to start a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing resources to students in underprivileged communities around the world who do not have access to STEM programs or seminars. Recognizing the importance of STEM education, Succhay seeks to help others find a path to success in that field, and it was an honor to nominate him for this recognition."