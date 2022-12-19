TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew

The winning ticket was sold in Depew and is worth $31,594.50.

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner of Sunday's the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing.

The winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 18 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $31,594.50 and was purchased at EZ Mart at 4535 Broadway in Depew.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.