TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner of Sunday's the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing.
The winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 18 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $31,594.50 and was purchased at EZ Mart at 4535 Broadway in Depew.
The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Over the weekend, another winning ticket was sold in Western New York. The winning ticket for the Dec. 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst.