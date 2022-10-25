Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians while driving drunk

Schvonne D. Mushat of Buffalo was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of vehicular assault in the first degree and one count of driving while intoxicated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arraigned for allegedly hitting two people while driving drunk over the weekend.

Schvonne D. Mushat, 35, was arraigned Sunday on one count of vehicular assault in the first degree (class “D” felony) and one count of driving while intoxicated (class “A” misdemeanor).

Officials allege that Mushat hit two pedestrians at approximately 12:30 a.m Sunday on the 400 block of East Amherst Street in the City of Buffalo. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

A 58-year-old man remains in the hospital and the second victim, a 37-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mushat is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on Friday. She was released on bail set at $10,000 cash, bond, property, a partially secured bond or under supervision.