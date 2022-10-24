Buffalo man sentence for fatally stabbing a 50-year-old man

Reginald M. Branch, 32, was sentenced Monday afternoon by the Erie County Court for fatally stabbing a man inside his upstairs apartment.

Reginald M. Branch, 30, was sentenced Monday afternoon by the Erie County Court for fatally stabbing a man inside his upstairs apartment in Buffalo.

Branch is sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision as a second violent felony offender.

Branch stabbed the man multiple times in the chest of his upstairs apartment on Kilhoffer Street on Dec. 1, 2020. The victim died at the scene.