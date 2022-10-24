Buffalo man sentence for fatally stabbing a 50-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced for fatally stabbing a 50-year-old man.
Reginald M. Branch, 30, was sentenced Monday afternoon by the Erie County Court for fatally stabbing a man inside his upstairs apartment in Buffalo.
Branch is sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision as a second violent felony offender.
Branch stabbed the man multiple times in the chest of his upstairs apartment on Kilhoffer Street on Dec. 1, 2020. The victim died at the scene.
In July, Branch was found guilty of one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony).