Teen charged for allegedly making threats toward Hutch Tech on social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday that a 16-year-old boy was arrested, arraigned, and released for allegedly making a threat online toward Hutchinson Central Technical High School.

The teen was arraigned on charges of Making a Terroristic Threat (Class “D” felony), two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class “E” felonies), and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors).

According to the news release, the teen posted a threat toward the school involving the use of a firearm on a social media platform.

Once the teen was identified with the help of the FBI Buffalo office, the Buffalo Police Department obtained an Extreme Risk Protection Order with a search provision for the teen.

According to the release, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, shortly after 8 p.m., a search was conducted at the teen's home on Florida Street in the City of Buffalo.

Investigators said they found two illegal handguns inside of the home and the weapons were seized as evidence.

The teen was arraigned Sunday and released to the custody of his grandfather, Monday according to the news release. He was released under supervision with an ankle monitor device. He is due back in court in December. If convicted as an adult on the highest count, he faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Also according to the news release, two residents of the home police searched were also arraigned for possession of the illegal guns.

Bishara Lott, 50, of Buffalo was arraigned on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony).

Crystalann Lott, 38, was arraigned on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class “E” felonies) and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors).

She was given an appearance ticket as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Bishara Lott, Sr. is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, October 27. He was remanded without bail.

Lott faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

