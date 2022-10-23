x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to 2 pedestrians being hit

Schvonne Mushat, 35, of Buffalo has been charged for allegedly hitting two people on the 400 block of East Amherst Street.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested after police say he allegedly hit two people with his vehicle overnight Saturday.

Schvonne Mushat, 35, was charged on Sunday with one count of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

The two victims, one a 37-year-old male and a 58-year-old male both from Buffalo, were take to ECMC. The 37-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and the 58-year-old is listed in serious condition, according to Buffalo Police.

An investigation is ongoing at this time. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

30-year-old man recovering after being shot multiple times on Genesee Street Friday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out