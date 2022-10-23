Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to 2 pedestrians being hit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested after police say he allegedly hit two people with his vehicle overnight Saturday.

Schvonne Mushat, 35, was charged on Sunday with one count of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

The two victims, one a 37-year-old male and a 58-year-old male both from Buffalo, were take to ECMC. The 37-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and the 58-year-old is listed in serious condition, according to Buffalo Police.