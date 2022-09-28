WNY man sentenced for his role in Jan. 6 riots at US Capitol

Daniel Warmus from Alden entered a guilty plea for his role in the raid at the Capitol.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — A WNY man will spend time in jail for his role in the January 6 riots at US Capitol

Daniel Warmus entered a guilty plea for his role in the raid at the US Capitol.

A judge sentenced Warmus to 45 days in jail, which will be followed by 24 months of probation.

Warmus expressed remorse during his sentencing hearing saying he found himself on the wrong side of history and apologized for his actions.