The U.S. Capitol riot: One year later, a look at Western New Yorkers charged

2 On Your Side took a look at where the cases of the Western New Yorkers who were charged in the riot stand today.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marks one year since the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., and as we have learned since that day, several Western New Yorkers were part of that violent day.

As thousands descended on Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, several Western New Yorkers made the trip.

According to Politico, out of the more than seven-hundred people arrested and charged with crimes related to the January 6 riot, as of the first of this year, 71 have been sentenced and 30 got prison time.

2 On Your Side went through a USA TODAY database listing all of the arrests to-date. It shows 50 out of the 702 people arrested are from New York State. The U.S. Department of Justice also has a database showing all of the cases. 2 On Your Side cross checked that data with our archives and found that nine people from Western New York or the Rochester area are charged with crimes associated with the breach of the Capitol.

Each case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Cody Mattice is due back in court next month for a status conference. Mattice is from the Rochester area and is accused of pulling down barriers surrounding the building and pepper-spraying police.

William Michael Sywak from Hamburg and William Jason Sywak of Arcade, a father and son, are due back in court next month. They are facing several charges including disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

John Juran from Williamsville pleaded guilty last month to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and is awaiting sentencing.

Traci Sunstrum of Amherst pleaded guilty in November to the same charge and will be sentenced next month.

Daniel Warmus, an Alden man, is scheduled to be in court next month. He's charged with violent and unlawful entry, disrupting government business, and disorderly conduct. An anonymous tipster told the FBI that just six days after the insurrection, they overheard Warmus talking about how he smoked marijuana inside the Capitol and refused a police officer's instructions to leave.

Thomas Sibick from Amherst is on house arrest at his parents' until his trial. He's facing a long list of charges for allegedly attacking a D.C. police officer and stealing their badge and radio. He has court paperwork due next week.

Dominic Pezzola from Rochester is in jail with a court date this month. He's charged with several things including destruction of government property.