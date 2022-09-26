Man in critical condition following accident in Niagara Falls

Police report that the driver stated he tried to avoid hitting the man who was between two lanes of traffic, but could not.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Early Monday morning, Niagara Falls police responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

According to police, around 6:30 a.m. a driver was heading east on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the 700 block when he spotted a pedestrian between two lanes of traffic. Police say the driver indicated that they attempted to swerve, but could not avoid hitting the man.

A 74-year-old man was apparently crossing southbound when he was hit. He was wearing dark colored clothing and was not in the crosswalk at the time, according to police.

The man was taken to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.