WNY man receives probation for his role in US Capitol riots

John Juran pleaded guilty to a single charge after he admitted to entering the building in January 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York man charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol has been sentenced to probation.

John Juran, also knowns as Jack Juran, pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, and was sentenced to three years probation, a $500 fine, $500 restitution and $10 special assessment fee.

The judge dismissed the other charges against Juran.

The FBI said at the time of his arrest that they received numerous tips from the public that John "Jack" Juran was allegedly involved in riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to one tip: "A person I know who is on Facebook was there. Admits to being on the scaffolding. Not sure if this is trespassing or not. Do not believe he was involved in violence but anyone there especially on the scaffolding seems to be breaking the law. If not my apologizes."

FBI investigators used a NYS DMV photo of Juran to identify him in surveillance videos from the US Capitol.