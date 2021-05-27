4 from WNY charged in connection to U.S. Capitol riot released from federal custody

William Michael Sywak of Hamburg, his son William Jason Sywak of Arcade, Traci Sunstrum of Amherst, and John Juran of Williamsville will be back in court in July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four Western New Yorkers who are charged with several crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot attacks on January 6 have been released from federal custody.

Those four are William Michael Sywak of Hamburg, his son William Jason Sywak of Arcade, Traci Sunstrum of Amherst, and John Juran of Williamsville.

The Sywaks are back in court on July 7, while Sunstrum is due back on July 26, and Juran is due back on July 27.

The charges faced by the four defendants are considered misdemeanors. Their arrests were previously announced on May 19.

The day before that, an Alden man was arrested and charged in the January insurrection Daniel Warmus, 33, of Alden was arrested Tuesday in Buffalo after an anonymous tipster heard him telling his dentist about his day at the Capitol.