4 more people from New York arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

Among those arrested are a father and son.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four more people from New York have been arrested in connection with the US Capitol riot that took place in January.

Traci J. Sunstrum is charged with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building,

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

According to investigators, they received an anonymous tip that Sunstrum was observed in a Facebook Live video inside the US Capitol during the riots on January 6, 2021.

Using a photo from the NYS DMV, investigators say they compared the photo with an image from the Facebook Live video and identified Sunstrum.

John Juran, also knowns as Jack Juran, is also arrested and charged with:

Two counts of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful entry

Two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI says they received numerous tips from the public that John "Jack" Juran was allegedly involved in riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to one tip: "A person I know who is on Facebook was there. Admits to being on the scaffolding. Not sure if this is trespassing or not. Do not believe he was involved in violence but anyone there especially on the scaffolding seems to be breaking the law. If not my apologizes."

FBI investigators used a NYS DMV photo of Juran to identify him in surveillance videos from the US Capitol.

A father and son are facing charges as well in connection with the US Capitol riots.

William Michael Sywak and his son William Jason Sywak are both charged with:

Knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on Captiol grounds

Parading on Capitol grounds

According to the criminal complaint, William Michael Sywak told investigators that he and his son traveled to Washington DC, but did not enter the US Capitol building. He claims they were walking around the grounds when they got separated and he was unable to contact his son to find his whereabouts.

FBI agents reviewed a YouTube video and say they identified a person who looked like William Michael Sywak wearing a dark jacket and light-colored hood exiting a doorway manned by US Capitol officers.

FBI agents were able to determine that a phone traced to inside the US Capitol during the riot, belonged to William Michael Sywak. According to phone records, the account was associated with an address in Arcade, NY. Investigators say William Jason Sywak was seen leaving the address in a vehicle registered to him.

They say William Jason Sywak was seen on surveillance video both outside the US Capitol and entering the US Capitol. They compared photos of him found on Facebook and the surveillance video.