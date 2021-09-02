West Seneca Police report car thefts from unlocked cars

Residents have been victims of thefts from their unlocked cars, having thousands of dollars of items stolen, and even in one case, $5,000 in cash stolen.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In a recent blotter report, West Seneca Police indicated that last week there were a handful of incidents involving car theft in the community.

Notably, police report that "numerous" Birchwood Square residents reported thefts from unlocked vehicles during the night of February 1.

Police say that residents had tools, a tablet, art supplies, and other items stolen. In all, residents had a few thousand dollars worth of items stolen.

Recently, another incident where an individual in West Seneca experienced a major theft from a car, was on January 7, when a Lackawanna man left his vehicle unlocked and running while he visited a business on North America Dr. The man had $5,000 stolen from his vehicle. He reported the incident last Tuesday.

There were also a few isolated incidents over the past week. On Wimbledon Ct, a resident also had their trunk pried open and their amp/speaker system stolen. On Birchwood Ave, another resident lost hundreds of dollars of tools, their AirPods, and a touch screen radio to a theft from their car.

One man even reported catching four young men rifling through his girlfriend's vehicle, preventing anything from being stolen. The man was able to get the suspects' license plate number, which police report was a stolen vehicle, after confronting the young men and before they took off.