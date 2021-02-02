State Police say woman used child car seat to hide shoplifted items

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Security camera video has helped State Police track down a suspect for alleged supermarket shoplifting.
Troopers say they were called to the ALDI on Vineyard Drive in the Town of Dunkirk to investigate a report of recent thefts. The store video showed the suspect, Tatiana Berrios Vega, 22, of Fredonia allegedly going through the store taking items and hiding them in an empty child's car seat in her cart. After leaving the store, employees were able to get her license plate as she drove away.
She was located and arrested a short time later. She's due to appear on a petit larceny charge in Town of Dunkirk Justice Court later this month.