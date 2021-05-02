Car theft incidents on the rise in Depew

The Depew Police Department reports the village has taken over 30 reports since December 1, 2020.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Depew Police can be added to the growing list of departments reporting an increase in car thefts recently.

The department says it's taken over 30 car theft complaints since December 1, 2020 and adds most of the thefts were due to vehicles left unlocked overnight.

Officers say their information shows those committing the crimes are 'in and out' of an unlocked car in less than 30 seconds.

They remind vehicle owners to refrain from leaving anything of value in their cars, such as such as smartphones, tablets, wallets, GPS units, cash, coins, and gift cards. If for some reason these items must be left in the vehicle, they should be stored out of sight and the doors should be locked.