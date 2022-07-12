x
Crime

West Seneca man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

Robert Riggs, 53, of West Seneca pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” felony) on Thursday, July 7.
Credit: Erie County DA

Riggs pleaded guilty to subjecting the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion between Dec. 1, 2010 and Jan. 31, 2011. The crime occurred in the Town of West Seneca.

Riggs faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

The court released Riggs on his own recognizance. A temporary order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.

