West Seneca man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca man has pleaded guilty to sexual abusing a child.

Robert Riggs, 53, of West Seneca pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” felony) on Thursday, July 7.

Riggs pleaded guilty to subjecting the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion between Dec. 1, 2010 and Jan. 31, 2011. The crime occurred in the Town of West Seneca.

Riggs faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.