Erie County Sheriff's deputy injured while making an arrest

Sheriff John Garcia says the deputy was treated and released from ECMC for a concussion, along with shoulder and elbow injuries.

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from injuries suffered while making an arrest Monday morning in the Town of Brant.

Sheriff John Garcia says the deputy spotted a Chevy Tahoe speeding on Brant-North Collins Road and attempted to pull it over. The deputy abandoned the pursuit when the Tahoe reached speeds over 100 mph.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located in the driveway of a Versailles Plank home. While in the process of preparing to impound the vehicle, a man came out of the house and was verbally and physically abusive with the deputies.

Cody Sundown, 31, allegedly pushed one of the deputies and was told he was being placed under arrest. At that point, Sundown allegedly began throwing punches at the deputies while attempting to remove one of the deputies taser and utility belt.

Sundown is charged with a felony account of assaulting a police officer, a felony count of assault with intent to cause physical injury, and a felony count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He's also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and harassment.