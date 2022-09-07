After 2-hour standoff, shooting suspect arrested in Niagara Falls

Curtiss M. Griggs, 37, had been sought by Niagara Falls Police in connection to a shooting that happened April 4 on the 1100 block of 19th Street.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A suspect from an April shooting was the center of a two-hour standoff that happened Saturday in Niagara Falls.

Curtiss M. Griggs, 37, had been sought by Niagara Falls Police in connection to a shooting that happened April 4 on the 1100 block of 19th Street. When officers attempted to arrest him on 2500 block of Pine Avenue around 4:45 p.m., Griggs fled into an apartment building.

The standoff Saturday lasted roughly two hours.

"Due to the nature of the crimes he was wanted for, appropriate measures were taken to secure the safety of the public, as well as officers on scene," the city said in a statement.

Griggs eventually surrendered without further incident, police said.

He's been charged with one count each of first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. Griggs will be arraigned Monday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

The Niagara Falls Police Emergency Response and NFPD Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene, along with the Niagara County Sheriffs Department, New York State Police, and Parks Police.