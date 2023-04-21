West Seneca man charged with production, receipt, possession of child pornography

Corey Beasley, 37, was arrested and charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Corey Beasley, 37, was arrested and charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Officials stated that a West Seneca police officer received a report that explicit images were found a table allegedly belonging to Beasley.

During a search of Beasley's residence, police seized 16 electronic devices. On the devices, police report several naked and sexually explicit photos of a minor were found along with other suspected child pornography images.