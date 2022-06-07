Buffalo woman accused of vandalizing sign at CompassCare arraigned in court

Hannah E. Kamke, 39, was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on one count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arraigned Thursday in connection with vandalism at CompassCare in Amherst.

Hannah E. Kamke, 39, was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on one count of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.

Kamke is accused of spray-painting a sign at the CompassCare facility on Eggert Road in March, according to the police investigation.

Investigators say the vandalism caused around $500 in damage.

Kamke is scheduled to return to court on May 25. She is currently released on her own recognizance. If convicted, Kamke faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Prosecutors requested a stay away order of protection on behalf of CompassCare, but the judge gave Kamke a verbal warning to stay aware from the business.

This isn't the only crime Amherst Police are investigating involving CompassCare.

Police are still looking for the person, or persons, who set fire to the building last June.

That incident happened June 7, 2022, at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst.

FBI investigators say around 2:45 a.m. on June 7, Amherst Police received a 911 call regarding a fire at the CompassCare Center. They say individuals had thrown Molotov cocktails at the center, starting a fire that caused significant damage.

They say one of the individuals also spray-painted "Jane was here" on the building. The FBI says the suspects drove a 2013-2016 Dodge Dart sedan, either red or orange in color.

The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with that arson

According to the Amherst Police Department, the spray-painting incident and firebombing are not related.