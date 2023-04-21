Town of Niagara man sentenced to time in prison for painting racial slur on neighbor's fence

Howard Murphy was sentenced to two and 1/3 to seven years in prison.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Town of Niagara man has been sentenced to prison time for spray painting a racial slur on a neighbor's fence.

Howard Murphy was sentenced to two and 1/3 years to seven years in state prison on a criminal mischief in the second degree, as a hate crime charge.

Murphy was convicted of vandalizing his neighbor's fence with a racial slur inciting violence two days after the mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo in 2022.

“This hate crime did serve to terrorize a family,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.