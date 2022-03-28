Warsaw woman arrested on DWI charges and child endangerment

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandi Royse on March 27. She has an active warrant for her arrest.

PERRY, N.Y. — A Warsaw woman who had a warrant out for her arrest, has been arrested on an aggravated DWI- child in vehicle among other charges.

On Saturday, Brandi Royse was stopped by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office after they reported she was seen driving erratically and there was an active warrant for her arrest.

Sheriff's deputies conducted a roadside interview and placed Royse under arrest for DWI and transported her back to the Sheriff's Office. There, Royse submitted a breath alcohol test and was found to be impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol, according the the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

There was a 14-year-old in the car during the traffic stop, making the arrest a felony under Leandra's Law.

Royse was charged with aggravated DWI-child in vehicle, DWAI drugs, DWAI combination of drugs/alcohol, DWAI alcohol, endangering the welfare of a child, and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. Royse was processed and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Warsaw Court at a later date.