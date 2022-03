Michael Zarzecki, 49, was arrested on Friday and is accused by the Sheriff's Office of stealing from an elderly victim.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — On Friday, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office arrested an Allegany man following an elder abuse investigation.

Michael Zarzecki, 49, is accused by the Sheriff's Office of stealing more than $195,000 from an elderly victim.

Zarzecki was arrested for grand larceny in the second degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.