Town of Tonawanda to spend $231,000 to repair golf dome

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is getting ready to spend more than $200,000 to repair the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.

Monday, the town board approved a resolution to pay two companies to get the dome up and running. The total cost is $231,804. That includes funds for structure materials, fabric, and mechanical equipment

The Paddock Golf Dome was damaged during the December blizzard. Supervisor Joe Emminger revealed in a Facebook post in January, it was not the winds that brought down the dome, but a malfunction with the blower.

Emminger said in his Facebook post: "As some or most of you know, the Dome deflated during the Blizzard on Christmas Eve at approx 7:30pm. The Town Board was on an Emergency Operations zoom call when we were notified it had deflated. Earlier in the week we had discussed whether or not we should deflate the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Done ourselves, but we decided against it after were assured by the manufacturer that it could withstand winds over 90 MPH, which we found out was correct. The winds DID NOT bring down the Dome; a blower malfunction caused the Dome to deflate.

There's no word yet on when the Dome will be re-inflated. Emminger said in his post that the manufacturer came in to assess the damage, as well as the insurance company. They're hoping to do a temporary repair to get the Dome re-inflated within the next month. The Dome will need to be "aired" out due to the wetness underneath. If all goes well, they can do a permanent repair over the summer when its shutdown.