2 teen girls arrested in Niagara County after investigation of car thefts

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Two 16-year-old girls were arrested early Saturday in connection to car thefts in Niagara County.

One of the girls, from Tonawanda, has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of false personation. She is in custody on an Office of Children and Family Services warrant, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The other girl, from Buffalo, was also charged with one felony count of criminal possession of stolen property. She was released on an appearance ticket to her mother.

The sheriff's office said a deputy spotted two vehicles on Deborah Lane in the Town of Wheatfield operating without any lights in use at 3:56 a.m. Saturday.

"As he attempted to investigate the suspicious activity, both vehicles fled from him," the sheriff's office said in a release. "The Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer appeared to be fleeing together until they crashed into each other at the intersection of Walmore and Jagow Roads."

After the crash, four people fled on foot, the sheriff's office said. Both vehicles had been stolen from Samantha Court in Wheatfield only minutes prior to the crash.

A third vehicle, a Kia Forte, that had been reported as stolen from the City of Buffalo was found abandoned on Lancelot Drive.

A fourth vehicle reported as stolen from Osprey Lane was found unoccupied in Buffalo. The make and model of that vehicle was not provided by the sheriff's office.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and Road Patrol conducted the initial investigation.

The incidents remain under investigation.