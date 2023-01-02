Celebrating 3 WNY Chocolate Shops For Valentine's Day

Watson's Will Sell About 14,000 Chocolate Hearts For The Holiday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Kevin's first show in February, he planted the idea in your head to buy your Valentine’s Day sweets from your local mom and pop candy shop.

If it’s a gift, don’t buy your chocolates where you buy your mayonnaise!

WGRZ checked out three different chocolatiers in three different counties. Of course, there are dozens of wonderful locally owned chocolatiers in WNY

In the Town of Tonawanda, we went behind the scenes at the production facility for Watson’s Chocolates.

Among the chocolate waterfalls and sponge candy, this time of year you see thousands of Valentine’s Day items being prepared. For example Watson’s will sell about 14,000 personalized heart-shaped chocolates. Watson's has 8 locations in western New York.

In Genesee County, Oliver’s Candies dates back to 1932 at the same location in central Batavia. It's a lovely chocolate shop and ice cream parlor. The proverbial preparations are underway for the seasonal rush. Valentine’s Day shoppers are notoriously last minute.

Kevin's favorite: A heart shaped tray of sponge candy, and afterwards, you can eat the chocolate platter it came on.

In Niagara County, we visited Platters chocolates. Founded in 1938 by Carl and Vera Platter; their wonderful shop in the Wurlitzer building features a café and lots of windows inside to peek into the Willy Wonka-like manufacturing facility.