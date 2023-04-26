Town of Tonawanda sentenced for stealing gaming tickets from restaurant

Danielle K. Bush, 31, was sentenced in Erie County Court to 2-1/2 to five years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda woman will spend time in prison for stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant she worked at.

Danielle K. Bush, 31, was sentenced in Erie County Court to 2-1/2 to five years in prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny in the third degree last June.

Bush admitted to stealing the gaming tickets and then placing fraudulent bets while working as a server at a restaurant on Lake Shore Road in Hamburg between June 2, 2019, and February 8, 2020.

Investigators say Bush stole tickets while processing bets placed by actual customers for a number of games of chance, including Quick Draw, Mega Millions, and Power Ball.

The restaurant had an estimated $50,000 in total loss due to the fraudulent bets.

Bush's scheme was uncovered when the restaurant owner conducted an audit of the monthly billing statements from the New York Gaming Commission in February 2020. Officials say the statements showed high gaming activity and unusual betting amounts and betting patterns that occurred during Bush's work schedule.

Bush was fired from that job.

As part of her guilty plea, Bush agreed to pay full restitution to the owner of the restaurant. According to the District Attorney's office, no restitution has been made as of her sentencing date.

Bush is also accused of committing another crime while awaiting sentencing in this case. She was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (Class “E” felony).

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Bush allegedly submitted a written document containing false information to their office on February 7, 2023. Investigators say the document presented falsified medical records, claiming Bush was diagnosed with cancer. The DA's office followed up on the information and contacted the medical provider who stated they had no record of the Bush as a patient.