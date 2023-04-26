Event held in Buffalo for Crime Victims' Rights Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's National Crime Victims Rights Week and a special event was held Tuesday at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library for families that have suffered loss by homicide.
The event gave families a chance to ask the Erie County District Attorney and the Buffalo Police Department about the number of unsolved murders in Buffalo
"It's important to a mother to know what's going on especially after they have lost a child, son or daughter, or whoever it is. They need these answers and sometimes we lay in bed at night and our are minds be wondering, what if, what happened, who did it?" Jacqueline Wells, the Sergeant of Arms with P.E.A.C.E. said.
Nine people have been killed in the City of Buffalo so far this year and seven of those cases have been solved.