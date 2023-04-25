School bus driver facing charges for threatening to shoot a student

Michael Askew, 68, is charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to shoot a child on a school bus.

Askew was caught on cellphone video making threats to a student on a school bus on April 20 in the 300 block of Roehrer Avenue in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police detectives obtained an Extreme Risk Order of Protection, also known as a Red Flag, from a judge.

Detectives from the department's Threat Management Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT searched a home on Woodbridge Avenue in Cheektowaga. They say they found three legally owned handguns. Those guns were seized under the Extreme Risk Protection Order. They also say they found one illegal, non-SAFE Act-compliant Smith & Wesson Model M&P 15 rifle.

Askew is expected to face an additional charge in the Town of Cheektowaga for the rifle.

Askew was employed by First Student. They issued a statement on Monday that Askew is no longer employed by their company.

First Student issued this statement in regards to the incident:



At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment for students on our school buses very seriously. Certainly, we understand the concern this incident has caused. We, too, are extremely disturbed by what we saw in the video. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated. The driver is no longer employed by First Student.

