2 injured after a shooting in Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls Police Department said two people are in the hospital after being shot Monday morning.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue on reports that a man had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 16-year-old boy that was shot in the stomach.

The 41-year-old man was transported to ECMC, where he was treated and then released Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being taken to ECMC, where he is listed in critical condition.