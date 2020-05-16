TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda want people to be on the look-out for a suspicious van that's been approaching kids this week.
They say they got a report that a black van, with a white man and woman inside, pulled up to a child on Bathurst Drive on Wednesday and asked the kid to go for a ride. The child said no.
Then police got a report of a similar black Hyundai van on that same street Thursday.
They want anyone who sees a car like that to call the confidential tip line at 879-6606.
RELATED: Amherst fire causes $370,000 in damage, no injuries
RELATED: Holland man accused of assaulting NYSP trooper
RELATED: Cheektowaga man arrested for aggravated DWI with child passenger