Town of Tonawanda Police investigating double shooting on Sawyer Avenue

No arrests have been made at this time; however, police says the shooting was an isolated incident and says there is no hazard to the public at this time.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near a gentlemans club early Friday morning on Sawyer Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to NY Showgirls just before 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined a shooting happened near the gentlemans club. A few minutes later, a vehicle that involved in the shooting was located on the I-190 south near NY Showgirls, according to police.

The two men in the vehicle were both injured and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Police say then men are not being identified as the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made at this time. However, police says the shooting was an isolated incident and says there is no hazard to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or contact their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.