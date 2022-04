Officers were called to James Avenue, near the Sumitomo Rubber Plant, early Wednesday morning for reports of a shooting.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the Town of Tonawanda.

Officers were called to James Avenue, near the Sumitomo Rubber Plant, sometime after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police confirmed to 2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes that there was a shooting; however, no further information has been provided at this time.