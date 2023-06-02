Town of Tonawanda Police investigate assault

The incident happened Friday around 12:45 a.m. on Kenmore Avenue near Hawthorne Avenue.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating an assault after a woman was attacked overnight.

Investigators say the woman in her 30s was walking on Kenmore Avenue when she approached by a male from behind. She told police she was forced up a driveway and taken to the ground and choked.

Police say the woman was able to fight off the attacker by scratching at his eyes and face. He was last seen running down Radcliffe Road into the City of Buffalo.

The victim described the suspect as a Black man, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'4" tall with a dark complexion, short hair and a thin build.

The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police Department at: 716-879-6614 or the confidential tipline at: 716-879-6606.