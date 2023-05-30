Town of Tonawanda police officer hospitalized after being dragged by stolen car

The officer was taken to Erie County Medical Center after the incident Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda police officer is in the hospital after he was dragged by a stolen car Monday night.

According to the police department, Officer David Piatek pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen Monday night around 8 p.m. on Sheridan Parkside Drive.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the stolen vehicle fled, dragging Officer Piatek with them. He suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Officer Piatek was taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition according to the department. He has been with the department for two years.