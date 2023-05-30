Town of Tonawanda police officer hospitalized after being dragged by stolen car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda police officer is in the hospital after he was dragged by a stolen car Monday night.
According to the police department, Officer David Piatek pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen Monday night around 8 p.m. on Sheridan Parkside Drive.
During the traffic stop, the driver of the stolen vehicle fled, dragging Officer Piatek with them. He suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.
Officer Piatek was taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition according to the department. He has been with the department for two years.
Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or by using their confidential tipline at (716) 879-6606.